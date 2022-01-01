Go
Toast

Back Home Bagels

Come in and enjoy!
PLEASE NOTE: BE CONSIDERATE WHEN ASKING FOR ADDITIONS IN SPECIAL REQUESTS. ANY ORDERS PLACED ONLINE WITH SPECIAL REQUESTS ARE SUBJECT TO UPCHARGE AT THE TIME OF PICK UP.

4041 PA-309 Suite 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CYO Sandwich$8.00
CYO Comes with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sauce -- Served with chips & pickle
Carnivore Kid$8.00
Grilled pork roll, sausage, fried egg and cooper sharp American on a toasted everything bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Hair Of The Dog$9.00
Grilled Boar's Head buffalo chicken, avocado, applewood bacon, fried egg, pico de gallo, chipotle gouda and chipotle ranch on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bagel
Bagel with Spreads$3.00
Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
The Fuzz$9.00
Grilled Boar's Head blazing buffalo style chicken breast, applewood bacon, 3 pepper Colby jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch and avocado
Large Coffee$2.50
Single Bagel (NO SPREAD)$1.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
See full menu

Location

4041 PA-309 Suite 103

Schnecksville PA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

No reviews yet

With a true love for Southern and Cajun style foods Grumpy’s has developed a menu through experience that expresses the flavor and cooking styles of New Orleans, Saint Louis, the Carolinas, and the Tex-Mex area. We are barbecuing at low temps for long periods of time spare ribs, pork butts, pork loin, beef brisket, beef chuck, prime rib, chicken wings, chicken quarters, and occasionally seafood. All meats are rubbed with special seasonings then placed in our Hickory wood cooker and smoked to perfection.

Retriever Brewing Company

No reviews yet

RETRIEVER BREWING COMPANY
GREAT DOGS | BETTER BEER

Vivo Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chris' Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
reward link
https://www.toasttab.com/chris-family-restaurant-5635-tilghman-st/rewards

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston