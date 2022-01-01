Go
Back Road Pizza

We make a thin crust pizza with a Santa Fe twist : a perfect flour crust rolled in cornmeal for a unique flavor and texture , topped with high-quality delicious ingredients.  The majority of our food is handcrafted on site, from our signature pizza dough to our roasted meats to our sauces and dressings. We also offer a delicious gluten-free pizza crust made from scratch (we are NOT a certified gluten free facility). Come enjoy the pizza that Santa Fe locals have voted #1 Best Pizza year after year!

PIZZA

1807 2nd St #1 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1181 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own$16.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
House Made deliciousness!
LG New Mexican$23.50
pepperoni + green chile + red onion
SM Build Your Own$9.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
FULL House Salad$8.95
spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds
GF Build Your Own$12.75
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
Garlic Knots$5.50
the classic pizzeria snack. our pizza dough knotted, baked and topped with house made garlic butter and parmesan. served with marinara.
SIDE Ranch$0.50
CUTIE BYO$3.00
Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.
FULL Beet & Feta Salad$8.95
Spring mix + beets _ feta cheese + pumpkin seeds + dill vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1807 2nd St #1

Santa Fe NM

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

