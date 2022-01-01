Go
Back Unturned Brewing Co.

Back Unturned Brewing Co. is the dream I did not turn my back on! We appreciate you and hope to inspire you to pursue your dream. Cheers!
Ricardo A. Garcia

516 Brooklyn Ave

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$6.00
Mozzarella
Sauces/Dressings$0.50
Spicy Hawaiian$9.50
Mozzarella, bacon, fresh red onion, fresh jalapenos, pineapple habanero glaze
Prosciutto Mushroom$9.50
Mozzarella, mushroom, prosciutto, parmigiano, truffled walnuts
Classic Pepperoni$8.50
Mozzarella, artisan pepperoni
Strawberry Balsamic
Vegetarian, Mixed greens, Driscoll strawberries, mozzarella, croutons, spicy candied walnuts, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Twice Baked Chicken Wings$18.00
Served by the pound with ranch
Canned Soda$2.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite
Formaggio e Bacon$10.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, bacon, rosemary, cracked peppercorns
Garden
Vegetarian, Mixed greens, baby heirlooms, cucumber, kalamata, red onion, croutons, cilantro vinaigrette
San Antonio TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
