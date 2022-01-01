Go
Backalley Brewhouse image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Backalley Brewhouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

215 4th Street

Galt, CA 95632

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

215 4th Street, Galt CA 95632

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Oddfellows Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Denis' Country Kitchen

No reviews yet

A place where you can feel like family and where every single meal is prepared and handcrafted with upmost love and authenticity

Five Window Beer Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backalley Brewhouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston