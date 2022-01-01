backbar
backbar is a craft cocktail bar
9 Sanborn Court
Popular Items
Location
9 Sanborn Court
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vinal General Store
Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!
Turenne Bagels
Turenne Bagels has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!
Ebi Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Field & Vine
Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.