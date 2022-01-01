Go
Toast

Backbeat Brewing Company

Small batch hand crafted beverages... and more!

31A Park Street Beverly, MA

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Cuban$13.00
Cuban Jive
Our take on the traditional. Swiss, smoked ham, roasted pork, Jive infused fresh pickles and Jive Yellow Mustard pressed on a brioche bun. Served with house pickle slice and Dirty Chips.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Pressed Pesto & Cheese$11.00
Queso and Chips$7.00
Eggplant Parm$13.00
See full menu

Location

31A Park Street Beverly, MA

Beverly MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

💕Come in and enjoy!💕

Toscana Bar Italiano

No reviews yet

Toscana Bar Italiano (Beverly) is an award winning Italian Restaurant and Bar. Featuring homemade Italian specialties, premium craft drinks, martinis, and an extensive wine list. Toscana's boasts an intimate & cozy atmosphere, conveniently located adjacent to the Beverly depot parking garage.
Our sister restaurant, the original Toscana Ristorante of Peabody, MA is a staple and gold standard for Italian restaurants in the North Shore

FRANK

No reviews yet

We were farm-to-table before it was "foodie". Frank McClelland forged trusted, lifelong relationships with local New England farmers that lead to the freshest seasonal ingredients. At FRANK, we are thrilled to offer an ethical, affordable and delicious option for everyday eating.
Pick up Market Goods when you come in - eggs, milk, cheese, pasta, house sourdough & baguettes, soup, baked goods, ice cream, wine, beer, and spirits!
We offer takeout between 8:30 AM and 7:00PM!

Ellis Square Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston