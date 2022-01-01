Go
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger

Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!

Popular Items

Memphis Mac & Cheese$19.00
Our creamy classic Mac blended with pulled Stout BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, roasted corn slaw, and fried onion panko, drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Brewer's Burger$18.00
Half-pound angus burger, gouda, spinach, pickled onions, roasted garlic & red ale aioli, over-easy egg, brioche, served with tavern chips & pickle
Holy Smokes Burger$9.89
Single or double beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, battered onion rings, smoked Gouda cheese, smokehouse sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
A house favorite! A creamy soup of diced chicken breast, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and celery, served with a side of corn tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing
Bourbon Burger$9.89
Single or double beef Patty, bourbon-glazed onion, grilled portobello mushroom, extra sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Mug® root beer mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Our house-brined chicken breast, buttermilk-battered and fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, dill pickle chips and bacon aioli.
Cheeseburger$8.79
Single or double beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Steak Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, shredded lettuce, avocado, roasted corn relish and queso fresco. Served with a side of coconut rice.
Cheeseburger$17.00
Angus burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, kaiser roll, served with chips & pickle
Location

184 Glen Street

Glens Falls NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
