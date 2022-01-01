Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Welcome friends! Satisfy your hunger with a Backdoor Burger! We offer beef, veggie & Impossible® patties. Feed the family with a Burger Bundle. Don't feel like a burger - try our Mac & Cheese, Wings or Buffalo Salad! We also have kids' meals they will love!
184 Glen Street
Popular Items
Location
184 Glen Street
Glens Falls NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rock Hill Bakehouse
Delicious vegan food made from scratch … breakfasts, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups. Cinnamon rolls, biscotti, scones & cookies.
Mint
Inspired plates, crafted potions
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe
Downtown Social
The energetic vibe, multiple bars, and chef prepared menu provide family and friends the perfect atmosphere for a casual meal, special occasion, or a kick ass party!