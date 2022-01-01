BackFire Station
BackFire Station is a place of passion. The Infernal Combustion Lounge is the perfect spot for adventurers to swap stories and enjoy tasty drinks, delicious food, or bike rentals! We also provide service, repairs and installation - all with an indelible love for adventure riding.
911 SW Court Ave
Location
911 SW Court Ave
Pendleton OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Crabby's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
OMG! Burgers & Brew
Online ordering is for PENDLETON only, until we get Hermiston lined up.
Pendleton’s hotspot for gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, salads and now featuring The Beast (Elk, Wild Boar, Bison and Wagu) burger! Indoor firepit, outdoor dining and Gathering room available for large groups! We offer take out. We have a full bar and local brews on tap along with local spirits! Come on in and enjoy yourself!
The Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co
Come in and enjoy!