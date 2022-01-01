Go
Backlot Taphouse

Detroit Style Pizza and Taphouse located in Aksarben Village

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2110 S 67th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)

OG Fries$7.00
Boom Boom Sauce, Green Onion, Seasoned Pork Cracklins
Taphouse$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion, Beer Cheese
Detroit Classic$13.00
Double Pepperoni, Classic Red Sauce
Side of Ranch$0.50
Combo$13.00
Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Classic Red Sauce
Just Fries$6.00
You Know, Fries. Try With Beer Cheese On The Side!
Cheesy Stix$8.00
Served with Classic Red Sauce
Four Cheese$12.00
Mozzarella, Muenster, Romano, Smoked Cheddar, Classic Red Sauce
Mac & Beer Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Green Onion
Backlot BONELESS Wings$7.00
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

2110 S 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
