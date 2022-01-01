Go
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

Detroit Style Pizza, Classic Favorites, and Craft Cocktails located in Elkhorn, NE

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6200 South 205th Plaza

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Bourbon BBQ Pizza$14.00
Grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce
Uptown Pizza$15.00
Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Detroit Classic Pizza$12.00
Double pepperoni, classic red sauce
Boneless Wings$7.00
Four Cheese Pizza$12.00
Proprietary four-cheese blend, classic red sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, green onion, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
Meatball Pizza$13.00
Meatballs, classic red sauce
Combo Pizza$12.00
Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives, classic red sauce
Backlot Bone in Wings 5$7.00
Aksarben Steak Pizza$15.00
Flank steak, smoked cheddar, red onion, creamy steak sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

6200 South 205th Plaza

Elkhorn NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
