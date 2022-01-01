Backpocket

L.May Eatery

No reviews yet

We invite you to dine with us for all occasions; from pizza and beer night to your most special events... birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and more.

We are committed to sourcing local, seasonal ingredients in our "gourmet comfort food" whenever possible. Our menu offers something for every taste, and we are proud to offer a large variety of gluten free options as well as vegetarian and vegan menu items.

