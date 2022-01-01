Backpocket

Go
Brewery Taproom with Retro Arcade and Event Room.

333 E 10th St.

Popular Items

Portobello Taco$7.50
Dry rubbed portobello, avocado, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese and chipotle crema.
Wings
Our Korean Style Wings are smothered in your choice of our house made wing sauces.
Korean BBQ Mac$6.99
Classic Mac topped with marinated Korean steak and our house made Korean BBQ sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$6.99
The classic mac topped with shredded chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch
Chicken Tinga$7.50
Chicken tinga, avocado, onion, cotija cheese and chipotle crema.
Carnitas Tacos$7.50
Seasoned pork, pineapple salsa, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema.
Buffalo Mac$6.99
Our classic mac topped with shredded chicken and spicy buffalo sauce.
Cheddar Mac$5.99
House made classic mac.
Korean Steak$8.50
Marinated steak, Pickled Cucumber, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese
Chips N Guacamole$5.99
Freshly fried flour tortilla chips served with our house made Guacamole.
Location

333 E 10th St.

Dubuque IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
