American

Backporch Drafthouse Killeen

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY

KILLEEN, TX 76542

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

12 Count Wings$16.50
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce
Served w/ choice of bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery
O.G$9.50
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
15 Count Boneless Wings$16.50
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce
Served w/choice of Bleu Cheese or House Made Ranch and celery
The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken$12.25
Grilled BBQ Chicken, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa
Southern Chicken Wrap$10.35
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Fool’s Gold honey mustard and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad
The B.O.B$12.85
Barnyard Freak$11.75
Route 66 patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, fried egg, Swiss cheese
Giant Soft Pretzel$8.50
Served with IPA Whole Grain Mustard and our signature Killer Queso
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.85
Grilled BBQ chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, French fries, caramelized PBR onions, caramelized jalapenos, with a drizzle of house BBQ and ranch drizzle on a buttery Hoagie
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Website

Location

3100 E TEAXS EXPRESSWAY, KILLEEN TX 76542

