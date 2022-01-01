The Back Porch

Jag's Steak and Seafood

Jag's Steak & Seafood is an award-winning, fine dining restaurant in West Chester Township, Ohio offering innovative menus, personalized service and the region's most popular piano bar and lounge experience.

Jag’s Chef Michelle Brown has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City, serves as a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic Pork Chopped competition. Learn more at www.jags.com.

