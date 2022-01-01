Go
Toast

The Back Porch

“It’s More Fun to Eat in a Saloon, than Drink in a Restaurant!” -Jim

FRENCH FRIES

9626 Princeton Glendale Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Dressing$0.75
French Fries$3.25
Prime Rib Sandwich$12.95
Grilled and blacked ribeye on an onion bun, smothered with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Potato chips on the side.
Potato Skins$9.95
Loaded with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Sprinkled with bacon bits. Sour cream on the side.
Chef Salad
Iceberg romaine blend topped with your choice of ham and turkey, or grilled chicken, tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, and Cheddar cheese.
Texas Chili$4.25
This hearty homemade recipe is made with plenty of meat and beans. Load it with cheese ($0.50 extra) and onions.
BYO Angus Burger*$8.95
Lean ground beef patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms and more for an extra charge. Served with potato chips.
Back Porch Cheese Fries$9.95
Seasoned golden fries with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, bacon crumbles with ranch dressing on the side. Enough to share or half order available.
Baked French Onion Soup$4.95
Caesar Salad
Choice of Large or Small sizes. Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add chicken, fish, or steak for an extra charge.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9626 Princeton Glendale Rd

West Chester OH

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New England Grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Jag's Steak and Seafood

No reviews yet

Ext. 5 // Jag’s Steak & Seafood is an award-winning, fine dining restaurant in West Chester Township, Ohio offering innovative menus, personalized service and the region’s most popular piano bar and lounge experience.
Jag’s Chef Michelle Brown has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City, serves as a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic Pork Chopped competition. Learn more at www.jags.com.

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston