Backroads BBQ Express

Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.

316 West State Street

Popular Items

Beef Brisket$14.00
Pulled Pork$10.00
Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Backroads Combo$17.00
Choose 2 of our smoked meats and a side
Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Loaded Mac & Cheese$9.00
Apple Crisp$3.50
Mac & Cheese$4.00
316 West State Street

West Lafayette IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
