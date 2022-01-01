Go
Toast

Backroads Pub and Grill

The Best Burgers in town! Choose your Burger Design, Bun, Protein (6 different choices) and your side. Also, many other downhome and savory flavors you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13717 S RT 30 STE 101 • $$

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Arse Pretzel$21.00
1.5 Pound Behemoth of a pretzel served with Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, and Arse Sauce (Creamy Parmesan Buffalo Sauce)
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
5 chicken tenders cooked to a juicy golden brown. Get them shaken in one of our signature sauces. Served with a heaping portion of fries
The Arse - Build Your Own Burger$14.00
We Spent a Lot of Time Thinking About This Stuff, But If You Know Better, We Will Make It Your Way!!
Kids Burger w/ Cheese$7.00
The Bourbon Barrel$17.00
Super Sharp Cheddar Cheese, House Made Bourbon Glaze, Applewood Bacon, Shredded Lettuce and topped off with Sautéed Onions.
Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef Layered with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island and Smacked Between Two Slices of Marbled Rye. Served with Fries.
Angry Shrimp$14.00
Cooked to a Golden Brown and Tossed in our Bonfire Sauce . No need for any dipping sauce. They scream for themselves.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Fish & Chips$15.00
Beer Battered Cod Cooked to a Golden Brown, Served with Fries ("Chips") and Coleslaw. Comes with a Side of Tartar Sauce and Malt Vinegar Upon Request.
Lunch Burger$5.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13717 S RT 30 STE 101

Plainfield IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AH Management - CB&I

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Belles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ta Canijo - Plainfield

No reviews yet

Your local taco truck!

Sanctuary Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston