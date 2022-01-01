Go
Backseat Bar & Grill image
American

Backseat Bar & Grill

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1063 Reviews

$$

104 Full House Dr

Winchester, VA 22603

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

104 Full House Dr, Winchester VA 22603

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chopstick Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ellie's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CrepeWorx

No reviews yet

CrepeWorx was borne from a simple premise – Good Food, Fast. Our dream is to serve sweet & savory crepes using quality ingredients like meats and cheeses sliced in-house, fresh produce, and house-made sauces in an atmosphere that feels more like visiting a friend than just going out to eat.

Macado's

No reviews yet

See you at the DO's!

Backseat Bar & Grill

orange star4.4 • 1063 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston