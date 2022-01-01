Go
Backslope Brewing

1107 9th St W • $$

Kids Mac$5.50
House made, three cheese.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pickle brined chicken, house slaw, aioli, spiced tomato glaze.
Fried Pickles$7.50
Six house made fried pickle spears, with spiced tomato mayo.
Mac N Cheese$7.50
House made, three cheese
Bulgogi Bowl$15.00
Served with flank unless otherwise requested. House bulgogi sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha, cilantro.
Power Greens Salad$11.50
Kale, spinach, mixed greens, red and green cabbage, brussel sprouts, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, served with orange pistachio dressing.
Winter vegBurger$15.50
House made veggie burger, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickled cucumber, sriracha mayo
The Jamm$16.50
beef burger, house bacon jam, sharp cheddar, aioli, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, cooked medium unless otherwise requested
Ginger Bowl$15.00
Served with pork unless otherwise requested. House ginger sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha mayo, cilantro.
Standard Burger$13.50
Beef patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion, cooked medium unless otherwise requested.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1107 9th St W

Columbia Falls MT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
