Backstage Kitchen and Bar
Downtown Santa Barbara’s newest eatery. A menu featuring American Pub Fare, Craft Cocktails, Local & Craft Beers.
Join us BACKSTAGE on State!
630 State Street
Location
630 State Street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Trattoria Vittoria
Take out and Delivery 5 days a week!!
Jill's Place
Where Santa Barbarans have gone for the best steaks, chops, chicken, fresh fish, burgers & cocktails for over 12 years. Open for lunch & dinner, Mon. thru Sat.
Venus in Furs
Natural wines and original wine based cocktails. Worship La Femme
Rascals SB
Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.