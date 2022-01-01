Go
Toast

Backstage Kitchen and Bar

Downtown Santa Barbara’s newest eatery. A menu featuring American Pub Fare, Craft Cocktails, Local & Craft Beers.
Join us BACKSTAGE on State!

630 State Street

No reviews yet

Location

630 State Street

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trattoria Vittoria

No reviews yet

Take out and Delivery 5 days a week!!

Jill's Place

No reviews yet

Where Santa Barbarans have gone for the best steaks, chops, chicken, fresh fish, burgers & cocktails for over 12 years. Open for lunch & dinner, Mon. thru Sat.

Venus in Furs

No reviews yet

Natural wines and original wine based cocktails. Worship La Femme

Rascals SB

No reviews yet

Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston