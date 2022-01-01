Go
Toast
  • /
  • Detroit
  • /
  • BackStreet At Large Multiplex

BackStreet At Large Multiplex

Come in and enjoy!
We have Food, Beer, Wine, & Cocktails available for Curbside Pickup.

14925 Livernois Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lamb Chop App$13.95
See full menu

Location

14925 Livernois Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ms Monica's Carryout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farmacy Food

No reviews yet

Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being.
Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.

Pink FlaminGo To Go

No reviews yet

farm-to-table meal delivery service and curbside pick-up. Please note: due to limited capacity, all food is prepared, packaged, and will be delivered cold.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston