Back Street Grill
Fast casual restaurant & bar with indoor and outdoor seating, also offering Carry-out! Sandwiches come with chips & pickles unless specified.
401 Snow Hill Rd
Popular Items
Location
401 Snow Hill Rd
Salisbury MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Room & Board
Come in and enjoy!
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House
Come in and enjoy!
A Salt Shack
A Salt Shack is a Seafood Restaurant & Bar in Salisbury, Maryland with a pinch of NOLA. A Sport Fisherman's, Waterman's, Food lover's paradise.
Sub Runners
Come in and enjoy!