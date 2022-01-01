Go
Toast

Back Street Grill

Fast casual restaurant & bar with indoor and outdoor seating, also offering Carry-out! Sandwiches come with chips & pickles unless specified.

401 Snow Hill Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basket of Fries$5.99
Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries
Neptune Wrap$15.99
Shrimp Salad, 2oz Claw Crab Meat, Lettuce & Tomato in Flour Tortilla Wrap
Crabby Fries$14.99
Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese
Soup & Salad$6.99
Adult Grilled Cheese$5.99
Wings$13.99
8 Wings served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cobb Salad$8.99
Mixed Lettuces, Cucumber, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Peas & Croutons
BYO Burger To Go$8.99
Chicken Cheeseteak Sub$8.99
House Marinated Chicken Diced, Grilled with Onions, Peppers & Provolone with Mayonaise
Crab Dip$12.99
6oz with Grilled Bread
See full menu

Location

401 Snow Hill Rd

Salisbury MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Room & Board

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A Salt Shack

No reviews yet

A Salt Shack is a Seafood Restaurant & Bar in Salisbury, Maryland with a pinch of NOLA. A Sport Fisherman's, Waterman's, Food lover's paradise.

Sub Runners

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston