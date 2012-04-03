Go
A map showing the location of Backstreets Bar & Grill - HickoryView gallery

Backstreets Bar & Grill - Hickory

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

246 14th Avenue Northeast

Hickory, NC 28601

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

246 14th Avenue Northeast, Hickory NC 28601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
242 11th Avenue Northeast Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Taj Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Hickory Social House
orange star3.7 • 15
2039 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Mas Amor Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
883 Highland Avenue Southeast Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext
Vintage House
orange starNo Reviews
271 3rd Avenue Northwest Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hickory

Taj Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hickory

Denver

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Backstreets Bar & Grill - Hickory

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston