Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

$20 World Food Tour + Drink$20.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors, plus a drink from The Backstretch Bar!
$20 World Food Tour + Cocktail$20.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
Moscow Mule$9.00
Mint Julep$10.00
The Baxter$6.00
Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Lime, Salt
$15 World Food Tour$15.00
Take a trip around the world from the comfort of your couch! This 3-course meal includes a starter, entree and dessert of your choice from participating Inner Rail vendors.
Inner Rail Margarita$6.00
Tequila, House Margarita Mix, Lime, Salt
Vieux Carre$10.00
Margarita$10.00
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

Inner Rail Food Hall

With more than a decade of experience owning, managing, and growing their fast- casual crepe restaurants in Eastern Europe, the team at Sofra Creperie has perfected their family’s secret recipes for the ultimate crepe experience. Using fresh and local ingredients, Sofra Creperie offers both sweet and savory crepes, appealing to a variety of palates.

Inner Rail Food Hall

Rougamo & Boba is a work of passion for Chef Jing. Learning the art of Traditional Chinese cuisine while working in her father's restaurant in China exposed Chef Jing to a palate of ingredients and technique that will give Omaha a glimpse into the wealth of beauty in her kitchen.

Inner Rail Food Hall

Whether you're craving burgers or tacos, pizza, sushi, crepes, coffee or a stellar cocktail, we've got you covered! Order from any combination of our stellar vendors and check out all on one bill.

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

Come on in and enjoy!

