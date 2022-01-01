Go
Backwoods BBQ

Family owned and operated BBQ Restaurant and Catering Service provider located in Paducah Kentucky.
Est. 2000

BBQ

5172 Hinkleville Road • $

Avg 4.3 (698 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5172 Hinkleville Road

Paducah KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
