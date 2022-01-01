Backwoods Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1162 Wind River Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1162 Wind River Hwy
Carson WA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big River Grill
Come in and enjoy!
El Rio Texicantina
We appreciate your business and support during these times and always.
Gorges Beer Co
Restaurant and brewery with craft cocktails and 360 degree views from our patio. Come visit us during your trip to the Gorge, and drink in the view!
Thunder Island Brewing Company
Beer brewed for adventure in beautiful Cascade Locks, Oregon. We also have a full menu, patio seating, doggo and kiddo friendly!