Backwoods Brewing Company

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1162 Wind River Hwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (1663 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Hungry Logger Pizza$30.25
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, house made Canadian bacon, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Backwoods$7.00
Mixed greens, red onions, grape tomatoes, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds and feta, dressed with our house mango citrus vinaigrette (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Garlic Bread Sticks$12.50
Hand rolled, brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan and served with marinara
Large Build Your Own Pizza$16.50
Starting base will be red sauce and pizza cheese unless otherwise specified ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Mac and Cheese$9.50
Oven baked house mac & cheese.
Add bacon, chicken, house smoked brisket or house smoked pulled pork for $4.
NW Fiesta$7.50
Mixed greens, black bean and corn salsa, Juanita's, grape tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella, dressed with our jalapeno lime ranch (GF) ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
House Made Beer Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Three Copperline Amber pretzels with Little Town Lager beer cheese
Brisket Sandwich$16.50
House smoked brisket, provolone, cheddar, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, horseradish mayo and honey mustard on house made baguette ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Pepperoni Pizza$18.25
Red sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Large Cheese Pizza$16.50
Red sauce and pizza cheese ♦ CORRECT PRICE WILL CALCULATE AFTER ADDING TO CART ♦
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1162 Wind River Hwy

Carson WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
