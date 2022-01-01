Backyard Ale House
Craft American pub fare. Huge selection of Craft beer. Craft cocktails. Downtown Scranton's largest patio dining space.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
523 Linden St • $$
523 Linden St
Scranton PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
