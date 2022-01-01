Go
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

331 Motor Way • $

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)

Popular Items

Almond Butter Toast$9.00
Almond Butter, Local Berry Preserves, Coconut Yogurt, Blueberry, Bee Pollen
Boxed Water
Dune Coffee
Ancient Grains$9.00
Quinoa, Cinnamon, and Goji Berry in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Almonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, honey
Anchor Oatmeal$9.00
Steel-Cut Oats, Pea Protein, Cinnamon and Goji Berry in Cashwen Mylk; Topping: Almonds, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Avo + Egg$12.00
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
Iced Matcha Latte$4.65
Yogurt Bowl$9.00
Strauss Vanilla Yogurt, Gluten Free Granola; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey
Backyard Oatmeal$9.00
Steel-Cut Oats with Cashew Mylk; Topping; Almonds, Banana, Local Bery Preserves
PB&J Quinoa$9.00
Quinoa, Peanut Butter, Cashew Mylk; Topping: Almonds, Banana, Local Berry Preserves
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

331 Motor Way

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

