Backyard Bowls

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

801 S. Hope Street • $

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)

Popular Items

Power Bowl$13.00
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Supergreen Smoothie$10.00
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$10.00
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Island Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Berry Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey
Avo + Egg$12.00
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 S. Hope Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

