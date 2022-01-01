Backyard Bowls
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
801 S. Hope Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
801 S. Hope Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
