Go
Toast

Backyard Bowls - Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

230 W Avenue 26 Unit 230

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Island Bowl$8.50
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Avocado Toast$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
Dragon Bowl$11.95
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Blue Moon Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Avo + Egg$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
Warrior Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey
Berry Bowl$8.50
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey
Acai Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen

Location

230 W Avenue 26 Unit 230

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yum Yum Donuts

No reviews yet

Yum Yum Donuts

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

No reviews yet

Many have enjoyed the Chef Maezaki fine dining experience. Now, introducing “Chef Maezaki Ghost Kitchen” where Premium Sushi & Rolls are made fresh and delivered direct from Downtown LA! You can finally enjoy our fine Sushi and Rolls everywhere, your office, home and event venues throughout Los Angeles.

Gamboge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Airliner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston