Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Power Bowl$13.00
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$10.00
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Acai Smoothie$10.00
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
Island Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Green Bowl$12.00
Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey
Santa Barbara Bowl (32 oz. Only)$14.50
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Bee Pollen, Honey
Berry Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3849 State Street

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
