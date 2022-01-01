Backyard Bowls

Fresco Cafe

Fresco Café has been a landmark in

Santa Barbara since 1995. Fresco

originally began as an Italian Deli &

was purchased by Mark & Jill Brouillard

in 1995 to create the eclectic café it is

today. Now, MORE than ever, Fresco

Café places more emphasis on organic

& natural ingredients. Fresco Café is a

destination location for all Santa

Barbarians in search of freshly prepared

food, served in a warm atmosphere by

friendly & efficient staff. Please feel free

to explore our website & come visit us

at Fresco Café to discover for yourself

what all the buzz is about!

