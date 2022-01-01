Backyard Bowls
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.
3849 State Street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
