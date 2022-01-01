Go
Come in and enjoy!Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

1317 7th Street Unit A • $

Avg 4.8 (2175 reviews)

Popular Items

Spartan Museli$9.00
Rolled Oats, Almonds, Flax Seed, Goji Berry, Cinnamon, Coconut Flakes - All Soaked in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Hemp Seed, Honey
PB&J Quinoa$9.00
Quinoa, Peanut Butter, Cashew Mylk; Topping: Almonds, Banana, Local Berry Preserves
Anchor Oatmeal$9.00
Steel-Cut Oats, Pea Protein, Cinnamon and Goji Berry in Cashwen Mylk; Topping: Almonds, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Supergreen Smoothie$10.00
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$10.00
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Ancient Grains$9.00
Quinoa, Cinnamon, and Goji Berry in Cashew Mylk; Topping: Almonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, honey
Backyard Oatmeal$9.00
Steel-Cut Oats with Cashew Mylk; Topping; Almonds, Banana, Local Bery Preserves
Yogurt Bowl$9.00
Strauss Vanilla Yogurt, Gluten Free Granola; Topping: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey
Rose Glow Smoothie$10.00
Mango, Pitaya, Banana, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Collagen Peptides, Flax Seeds, Goji Berry, Honey
Blue Moon Smoothie$10.00
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

1317 7th Street Unit A

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
