Backyard Bowls - Studio City

12080 Ventura Place

Popular Items

Berry Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Honey
Power Bowl$13.00
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Acai Smoothie$10.00
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
Island Bowl$10.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Green Bowl$12.00
Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$10.00
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Location

12080 Ventura Place

Studio City CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

We’re pleased to welcome you to Slice of LA. Slice of LA aims to not only serve the best pizza, but to provide an atmosphere where our customers feel comfortable and conversation flows. We serve American classics, rustic Roman flavors, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, so whatever your tastes, we’ve got you covered.

