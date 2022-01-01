Go
Backyard Burger Company

The best ingredients served by the nicest people

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A • $$

Avg 4 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Backyard Classic$13.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with mayo and American cheese
Saucy Aunt Barbs BBQ chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken, queso, bbq sauce, honey mustard, pickles and an onion ring
King of the Grill$15.00
1/3rd lb Angus patty, romaine and red onion with 4 slices of bacon, cheddar cheese and house sauce
Aunt Kathryn's Breath Buster$14.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, gorgonzola, caramelized onion and whole roasted garlic cloves, served with garlic aioli
Bacon wrapped Jalapenos$9.00
Chef Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, 3 cheeses, green onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing
Kids Slider$5.00
Steak Salad$18.00
Milkshake
Uncle Michael's a Fun Guy$14.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and garlic aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A

West Linn OR

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

