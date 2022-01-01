Go
Toast

Backyard Grill

Come in and enjoy!

216 West Main Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

216 West Main Avenue

Morton WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mill Town Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Mill Town Smokehouse is a 12,000 square foot
dining, entertainment, and event experience
featuring premium house-smoked BBQ and
scratch-made sides, appetizers, sandwiches,
burgers, pizzas, and desserts.
The venue includes a full-service craft beer
bar featuring house specialty cocktails and a
carefully selected bourbon and whiskey list.
The venue, offering bowling and entertainment also features 12 regulation 10-pin bowling lanes and an expansive patio overlooking the scenic Cascade Foothills. It is equipped with fire pits, patio seating, and interactive Yard games including horseshoes, bocce, Cornhole, ladder toss, putter ball.
Dine-in, take out, book your next event, let us
cater, or just come sit at the bar and restaurant
to enjoy the amazing food, drinks, and energy
at your Mill Town Smokehouse.
MILLTOWNLANES.COM

Yogi's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Thanks for coming in!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston