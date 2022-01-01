Backyard Grill
Come in and enjoy!
216 West Main Avenue
Location
216 West Main Avenue
Morton WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mill Town Smokehouse
Mill Town Smokehouse is a 12,000 square foot
dining, entertainment, and event experience
featuring premium house-smoked BBQ and
scratch-made sides, appetizers, sandwiches,
burgers, pizzas, and desserts.
The venue includes a full-service craft beer
bar featuring house specialty cocktails and a
carefully selected bourbon and whiskey list.
The venue, offering bowling and entertainment also features 12 regulation 10-pin bowling lanes and an expansive patio overlooking the scenic Cascade Foothills. It is equipped with fire pits, patio seating, and interactive Yard games including horseshoes, bocce, Cornhole, ladder toss, putter ball.
Dine-in, take out, book your next event, let us
cater, or just come sit at the bar and restaurant
to enjoy the amazing food, drinks, and energy
at your Mill Town Smokehouse.
MILLTOWNLANES.COM
Yogi's Smokehouse
Thanks for coming in!