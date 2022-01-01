The Backyard Grill
Open today 4:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
9453 Jones Road
Houston, TX 77065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
9453 Jones Road, Houston TX 77065
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Backyard Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Russo's New York Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Crazy Frogs Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!