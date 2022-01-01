Go
The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd

Popular Items

BACKYARD BURGER$9.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard, and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side.
REDNECK HEAVEN$9.99
Pub chips covered with pulled pork, melted cheese, jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, onions, sour cream & BBQ sauce.
CHEESE CURDS$8.99
Delicious basket of fried cheddar cheese curds served with Chipotle ranch.
CHICKEN PLATTER$10.29
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
PRETZEL STICKS NOT NUGGETS$9.49
Basket of golden pretzels bites with cheesy mustard beer sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS$7.99
Toss them in our Wing Sauce or Dry Rub - BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
CHICKEN WRAP$9.29
Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, American cheese & chipotle ranch wrapped in a toasted tortilla and served with a side of slaw.
CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA$8.99
Chicken fajita meat with melted shredded cheese folded inside a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and your choice of side item.
BACON CHEESEBURGER$11.79
Its our Backyard burger with thick sliced bacon added. The burger comes topped with your choice of cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion and is served with choice of sides.
BBQ JALAPENO BITES$8.79
Fresh jalapeno halves stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cream cheese salsa and wrapped in thick cut bacon
Location

15914 Telge Rd

Cypress TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
