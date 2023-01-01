Knotty Pine Bar and Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2705 Livingston Hwy, Byrdstown TN 38549
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ruby and Lee - 203 south church street suite A
No Reviews
203 south church street suite A Livingston, TN 38570
View restaurant
Manny's Wood Fire Pizza - 114 West Main Street Algood TN
No Reviews
114 West Main Street Algood, TN 38506
View restaurant
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue
No Reviews
1227 North Washington Avenue Cookeville, TN 38501
View restaurant