Dos Mas

Come in and enjoy!

50 Circuit Ave.

50 Circuit Ave.

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$7.00
(grilled in our green sauce) and served with cheese, salsa verde, corn, and cotija cheese
CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA$16.00
Chicken, pickled jalapeños, corn, cheese, crema, and cotija cheese wrapped and fried in a flour tortilla.
Shortrib Taco$8.00
(slow cooked) and served with cheese, salsa verde, horseradish sauce, green onion
Guacamole$6.00
Chips$6.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, green sauce, corn, red onion, cotija cheese
Beef Taco$7.00
(ground and seasoned) and served with
cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese
House Chips$10.00
chips topped with cheese, salsa verde, mango salsa, and crema.
Falafel Taco$7.00
(Falafel is deep fried ground chickpeas, herbs, spices, and onion) topped with
cheese, tzatziki sauce, cucumber
Steak Taco$7.00
(cubed flank steak) served with cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Location

Oak Bluffs MA

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
