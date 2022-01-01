Go
Toast

Bacon Social House

Serving a bacon-forward menu with a side of fun!

2100 W. Littleton Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Hash$14.50
Hickory smoked country bacon, poached
egg, sweet potato, roasted hatch chiles,
caramelized onion, tomato aioli
Chicken & Waffles$15.95
Belgian waffle, signature sausage gravy,
crispy fried chicken breast, with side of
applewood smoked bacon
Bacon Tots$5.00
House made extra-large tots with applewood smoked bacon & cheddar. 5 per order.
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
pulled pork, black beans, bacon tots, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar, flour tortilla
Southern Comfort Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Applewood smoked bacon, mayo,
pickles, spicy slaw
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Fried egg, applewood smoked bacon,
cheddar, avocado, pickled onion on
a kaiser roll, with choice of side
Miner's Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon,
and a plain pancake, with choice of side
Biscuits & Gravy$13.95
Bacon-cheddar biscuit, poached egg,
signature sausage gravy
Classic Benedict$14.00
Wolferman's english muffin, canadian
bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise,
with tots or fries
Signature Bacon Flight$9.50
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED + FRENCH TOAST + HABAÑERO + BACON OF THE MONTH
See full menu

Location

2100 W. Littleton Blvd

Littleton CO

Sunday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:20 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Smokin Fins

No reviews yet

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

ViewHouse Littleton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

No reviews yet

Palenque Cocina y Avageria brings traditional Mexican fare, and agave cocktails to the Historic Downtown Littleton neighborhood.
We are a family owned and operated restaurant bringing you a relaxing, comfortable, safe, and enjoyable atmosphere.
We offer brunch, lunch and dinner for dine-in, delivery and take out 7 days a week.
With our famous margaritas, award-winning gluten free options and vegetarian/vegan dishes, we are sure to please everyone!
We look forward to serving you! Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston