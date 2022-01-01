Go
Bacon Social House

Come in and enjoy!!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

700 S 3rd St Suite A • $

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

700 S 3rd St Suite A

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
EaTo

Italian inspired with a neighborhood approach!

Aster Cafe

The Aster Cafe is located under the trees on the prettiest street in Minneapolis. Overlooking the mighty Mississippi river and the skyline of the city, the Aster is a candle-lit restaurant-bar with a sweet European patio. Live music, great brunches, craft beers and cocktails, and a thoughtful wine list add up to City Pages calling us the “best place to go on a first date”. Under Executive Chef Drew Ledo, our menu is fresh (no deep fryers!) and inventive. We also have lovely spaces for events and weddings, which you can check out by contacting our Event Goddess. So get down here!

EaTo - Bottle Shop

Come in and enjoy!

The Armory

The Minneapolis Armory is an 8,400-person capacity music and events venue located at 500 South 6th St. in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. The Armory was built for the Minnesota National Guard in 1935–36 and also used by the Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA from 1947-1960.

