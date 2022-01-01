Bacon Social House - S Broadway

Go
Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Triple Decker Sandwich$15.95
over easy egg, applewood bacon, cheddar,
avocado, and pickled onion on a wolferman’s english muffin, with bacon tots or fries
Applewood Smoked Bacon (2PC)$3.50
BLTA$14.95
Applewood bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough
Biscuits & Gravy$14.95
Bacon-cheddar biscuit, poached egg,
signature sausage gravy, crispy collards
Coffee$3.75
Garden Omelette$12.50
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
OMFG Signature Bacon Flight$12.95
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Boozy French Toast$14.95
house made cream cheese glaze
Location

2160 S. Broadway St.

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
