Bacon Social House

Founded in 2015, Bacon Social House serves amped-up takes on brunch favorites.

2434 W 44th Ave • $$

OMFG Signature Flight of 6$12.95
six slices of the best bacon available in the U.S. Varieties: Pecanwood + BBQ + Candied + French Toast + Chile Lime + Bacon of the Month
Single Baller$4.95
Biscuits & Gravy$14.95
bacon-cheddar biscuits, poached egg, signature sausage gravy
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
Belgian waffle, signature sausage gravy, crispy fried chicken breast, with a side of pecanwood smoked bacon.
Huevos Rancheros$14.95
ranchero sauce chilaquiles, two sunny side eggs, pork green chile, black bean puree, cheddar, avocado, crema, pico de gallo
Boozy French Toast$14.95
challah bread, fresh blueberries & strawberries, bourbon bacon caramel, vanilla whip
Bacon Shrimp & Grits$16.95
crispy polenta cake, shrimp, jalapeño, tomato, mushroom, spinach, goat cheese (+fried egg $2)
Simple Sandwich$11.95
English muffin, scramble egg, avocado, cheddar cheese, arugula with a side salad
PRO Flight$14.95
Our signature flight but a slice of our world famous "Baller Bacon" in place of the pecanwood.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2434 W 44th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Radiator

No reviews yet

The Radiator is a café and bar in Denver Highlands and Sunnyside. While we are widely known as a coffee shop featuring Pablo’s Coffee, along with tea and kombucha. We serve breakfast sandwiches on bagels from Leroy’s Bagels. Our menu consists of bagel sandwiches and artisan coffee, as well as a large selection of craft beers and cocktails that we serve all day long.

