Bacon Street Bagels
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
306 Rivermont Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg VA 24504
Nearby restaurants
5th St. Grind
Life Starts With Coffee!
Starr Hill on Main
Beer (21+ only), merchandise, and gift cards are available online.
Georgia's Subs Salads More
Your place to eat in downtown Lynchburg. Made from scratch soups, salads and sandwiches. Take your food to go or enjoy it in our 3 story atrium dining room. Our hours are 7:45 - 2:30 Mon - Friday.
The Water Dog
Now offering curbside and delivery!
OUR FOOD IS FOCUSED ON WHAT TASTES GREAT WITH BEER AND FRIENDS – THINK: RAW OYSTERS, HOUSE-MADE FRIES, GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES, SHAREABLE APPS AND FRESH BAKED COOKIES – ALL MADE IN-HOUSE. Our 40 draft brews are sourced to be as local as possible. Fill up one of our growlers start L-I-V-I-N.