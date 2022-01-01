Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Sandwiches

Bacon Street Bagels

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

No reviews yet

306 Rivermont Avenue

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Plain$1.50
Classic. Timeless. Great with every spread and on every sandwich!
Everything$1.50
Our best sellers, hands down.
Avocado BLT$7.25
Smashed Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Mayo
Plain Jane$3.50
Aged Cheddar, Two Fried Eggs
Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club$7.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
Blueberry$1.50
The loads of blueberries swirled throughout the dough add the perfect amount of sweetness.
El Papa Diablo$5.50
Two Fried Eggs, Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Crispy Hash Brown, Cholula Hot Sauce
The Bacon Street Classic$5.50
Aged Cheddar, Two Fried Eggs, Choice of Applewood Smoked Bacon or Sage Sausage
The Herbivore$6.25
Smashed Avocado, Chive Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Arugula, Fried Egg
Hash Browns$2.00
Crispy and Salty. The perfect pairing for any breakfast sandwich!
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg VA 24504

