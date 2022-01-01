Go
Bad Ass Coffee imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bad Ass Coffee - Lexington KY #1

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

685 S. Limestone

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

685 S. Limestone, Lexington KY 40508

Directions

Gallery

Bad Ass Coffee image
Bad Ass Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
BELLA CAFE & GRILLE
orange star5.0 • 36
890 East High Street Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Sage Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 999
3690 East West Connector Frankfort, KY 40601
View restaurantnext
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - West Main Street
orange star4.4 • 451
236 West Main St Danville, KY 40422
View restaurantnext
The Hub Coffee House & Cafe - Ponder Ct
orange star4.4 • 451
104 Ponder Ct Ste F Danville, KY 40422
View restaurantnext
Luna's Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
109 Springdale Dr Unit 4 Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lexington

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bad Ass Coffee - Lexington KY #1

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston