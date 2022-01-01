Go
Toast

Bad Ass Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

140 Stony Point Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 Stony Point Rd

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acme Burger - Santa Rosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube

No reviews yet

Order for Take Out and Enjoy a little bit of German, a little bit of Italian and a whole lot of deliciousness.

Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Sazón is a family-owned restaurant, inspired by the recipes of our great-grandmother, Maria Olinda. Sazón Peruvian Cuisine fuses different stages from our country's history; ranging from the ancient Inca empire through the Spanish conquest, which brought slaves from Africa and China. Further influences came through Italian and Japanese – following World War 2 - immigrants, blending indigenous foods of Peru and cooking methods of four continents into a unique culinary experience.
Our great-grandmother has Peruvian, African, Spanish and Italian ancestry and in many ways truly embodied the indigenous, cultural, and culinary diversity that Peru has to offer. Our goal is to introduce our culture and cuisine to you and hopefully make Sazón your new local, favorite, family restaurant.
Salud y buen provecho!

Grill Santa Rosa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston