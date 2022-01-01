Go
Banner pic

Bad Boy Burrito

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

103 Mastic st

Islamorada, FL 33036

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

POZOLE$12.00
CHICKEN BURRITO$8.00
Oven roasted shredded chicken
TOFU POKE$12.00
BEEF BURRITO$9.00
Ground American Kobe beef
SUSHI BURRITO$14.00
Spicy yellowfin tuna, kani salad, shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro and spicy mayo
FISH BURRITO$14.00
Grilled local fish(changes daily)
PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPS$7.00
House made tomato salsa served with corn tortilla chips
TUNA POKE$15.00
Diced yellowfin tuna over a bed of sushi rice topped with edamame, avocado, red cabbage, jalapeños, carrot, scallions, spicy mayo and sesame seeds
STEAK QUESADILLA$16.00
Seared and sliced skirt steak quesadilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

103 Mastic st, Islamorada FL 33036

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ziggie & Mad Dog's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lazy Days Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wahoo's Bar and Grill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Perched above the world-famous Whale Harbor Marina, Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers the Key's freshest selection of locally caught fish and seafood including mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, tuna, and Florida lobster that come right from our docks. Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers both an indoor and outdoor bar to help you lose track of time while here in paradise. Just don't forget about our fantastic happy hour which is available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm

Waters Edge of Islamorada LLC

No reviews yet

Whale Harbor Seafood Feast, SandBAR and Event Center.
www.WhaleHarborRestaurant.com
www.WhaleHarborSandbar.com
www.WhaleHarborEvents.com

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bad Boy Burrito

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston