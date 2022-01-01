Bad Dad Brewing Co.

Go
QUALITY INGREDIENTS LEAD TO A QUALITY PRODUCT, AND THAT’S WHY WE MAKE EVERYTHING FROM SCRATCH. OUR DOUGH IS MADE IN HOUSE AND UTILIZES IMPORTED ITALIAN FLOUR, AND WE ONLY UTILIZE THE BEST ORGANIC TOMATOES WHEN MAKING OUR SAUCE.
INGREDIENTS MATTER. COME TASTE THE DIFFERENCE.

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

407 W Washington Street • $

Avg 5 (174 reviews)

Popular Items

Bushwick$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, parmesan, & Mike’s Hot Honey
Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil
Supreme (Detroit Deep Dish)$19.00
8x10" Detroit Deep Dish pie. Cheddar/mozz /provolone blend, organic tomato sauce, chopped pepperoni, red onion. bell pepper, oyster mushrooms, finished with parmesan
Lil Peps$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Mike’s Hot Honey
Fougase (House Bread)$6.00
Finished with olive oil & served with fresh marinara
White Garlic$15.00
Bechamel, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, mozzarella, parmesan
TO GO salad$5.00
Yo, Paulie$18.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, sopressata salami, hot Italian sausage, garlic, basil, Mike’s Hot Honey
Motown (Detroit Deep Dish)$18.00
8x10 Detroit style pan pizza. Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone cheese topped with organic tomato sauce, Ezzo pepperonis, Mike's Hot Honey, basil, and finished with freshly grated Romano. Additions / alterations are politely declined for this pie.
1 Ticket$30.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

407 W Washington Street

Fairmount IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
