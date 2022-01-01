Bad Habit Brewing Company

GUAVA TANGERINE MILKSHAKE | 7%

This beer is an epic journey for your mouth on a monstrous mountain of fruit. It starts off at our milkshake base but quickly intensifies with an aromatic blast of fruity fresh air. As you reach the flavor summit a guava cornice breaks loose and sends you cartwheeling down the peak in a guavalanche of Tart, tangy and tropical notes. Just when you think the landslide is over you are covered with a citrus splash of tangerine. As you claw your way from the twisted flavors that have buried you, panic sets in and you wonder if you’ll ever find your way out. Then you pause and realize...why would you want to.

