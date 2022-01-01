Bad Habit Brewing Company

Go
We are a family friendly, small town brewery in St. Joseph, Minnesota, with world class beer and sodas.
We are constantly changing our beer list and brewing you up something more delicious than the last time you you experienced our beer.

Dark Addiction$9.00
Chocolate Milk Stout | 5.2% ABV
Don’t miss out on this intensely dark, silky smooth chocolatey goodness known as Dark Addiction. This beer pours dark with a delightful tan frothy head and a creaminess that is added from the lactose milk sugars. We finish this stout with dark roasted cacao nibs from Ghana that give off a predominantly milk chocolate flavor with slight hints of nutty and coconut flavor. Come on and indulge in this creamy, chocolately, roasty dark addiction…you know you want to.
Luh You Gur$11.00
Strawberry Milkshake IPA | 7%
Our base milkshake IPA recipe loaded with plump juicy strawberries and Tahitian vanilla pair together nicely in this scrumptious treat. It's the perfect dessert beer for just about anytime. It pours a beautiful rose color with a fluffy white head. The aroma of freshly picked strawberries hits your nose this beer will have you taking a few sips and telling that special someone "Luh You Gur!"
Always Hazy in Philly$11.00
Hazy Pale Ale | 5%
Inspired by Tired Hands Brewing in Philadelphia, PA and their Hop Hands Pale Ale. This is an immensely flavorful and hop forward pale ale. It's crisp, clean and slightly dry. Whether you're a day man or a night man, this is the perfect beer for everyone at any time. Pairs well with rum ham.
Bangarang$12.00
Raspberry Pineapple Sour | 4%
Quite often we dream of the perfect beverage to quench our thirst. The ultimate combo of raspberry and pineapple puree mixed together with our treasured house sour will leave you searching for more. Grab some happy thoughts, fly into the taproom and request a mug of Bangarang! The best part of this sour is you won't have to worry about gators or pirates.
Guavalanche IPA$11.00
GUAVA TANGERINE MILKSHAKE | 7%
This beer is an epic journey for your mouth on a monstrous mountain of fruit. It starts off at our milkshake base but quickly intensifies with an aromatic blast of fruity fresh air. As you reach the flavor summit a guava cornice breaks loose and sends you cartwheeling down the peak in a guavalanche of Tart, tangy and tropical notes. Just when you think the landslide is over you are covered with a citrus splash of tangerine. As you claw your way from the twisted flavors that have buried you, panic sets in and you wonder if you’ll ever find your way out. Then you pause and realize...why would you want to.
Bennie Ale$8.00
Light Ale - 4%
A light craft beer that tastes like a light craft beer. If you like domestics, this is the beer for you. Crisp, clean, smooth, light and refreshing.
Buffalo Rider IPA$11.00
Hazy IPA | 7.8%
This beast of an IPA is loaded with Citra and Mosaic hops along with Motueka and Wai-iti hops from New Zealand. Hazy with low to no bitterness, which really helps kick up all those fruity hops. Drinks like a session but kicks like a double. It won't sneak up on you, it will knock you down and run you over. Grab a few by the horns and go along for the ride.
Plant of the Apricots$11.00
Apricot Wheat | 6%
Are you sick of those damn, dirty, domestic ales? Somewhere in the universe, there has to be something better than your domestic beer. Has to be! We have found it and it is Planet of the Apricots. A beer with all the bready, malty characteristics of a good wheat beer, infused with all the delicious, sweet fruitiness of apricots. Light, fruity and refreshing, this beer drinks like it's from a different world.
Habitual$10.00
Habitual IPA - 5.7%
Take an euphoric ride on this dank, resinous, lupulin packed IPA. Under the influence of Eldorado and Mosaic hops, Habitual hits your nose with tropical fruits and pungent piney notes, then smacks your tongue with intense hop flavor. This trip ends with a balanced bitterness and a fluffy white head. If you're up for it, indulge yourself in one of our baddest habits.
Location

25 College Ave N

Saint Joseph MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
LaPlayette Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Flour & Flower Bakery

FRESH FLOURS & FRESH FLOWERS
Flour & Flower Bakery, in St. Joseph, MN, is dedicated to creating mouthwatering pastries and artisan breads. All of our menu items are baked fresh daily from scratch from local ingredients whenever possible. And what pairs better with the smell of fresh baked goods than fresh cut flowers? At Flour & Flower Bakery, we offer the best of all things sweet!
FRESH BREADS AND MORE
Chef Erin Lucas, who gained local fame as a prolific pie baker, brings her skill and creativity to the kitchen with favorites such as turnovers, croissants, and artisan breads.
THE DOOR IS OPEN AT FLOUR & FLOWER BAKERY
We welcome everyone into our bakery and cut flower shop. Our goal is to make our establishment a place where people from all over the world can relax and enjoy some of the great comforts of life—fresh baked goods, fair trade coffee and espresso, meaningful conversation and, of course, flowers. Stop in and see us soon!

Krewe

STOP IN FOR A TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS!
Like Mardi Gras, we strive to provide visitors with a happy and fun atmosphere where they can enjoy cold drinks, authentic New Orleans heritage cuisine, and great music in the company of people they love. Our diverse menu has something for everyone, especially those with an adventurous palate and an appreciation for real food made from fresh ingredients.

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls

Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!

