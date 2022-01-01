Go
Bad Lab Beer Co

Providing an exceptional experience for our employees and guests; serving seasonally inspired food and beer made with the finest ingredients.

460 High St • $$

Avg 4.4 (860 reviews)

Popular Items

Arancini$6.00
fried parmesan risotto, house marinara, shredded asiago cheese
Dilly Beans$7.00
lightly battered pickled green beans & jalapeños served with chipotle ranch
Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken thigh, Nashville style hot rub (Hot!) or hot butter (Medium), coleslaw, house b&b pickles
Chicken Gyro$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Naan Bread, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata, feta, tzatziki sauce
Cheeseburger$15.00
marinated angus beef burger with cheddar, LTO, house b&b pickles
Buffalo Chicken Poppers$10.00
fried buffalo chicken dip poppers, creamy gorgonzola dressing
Cubano$15.00
roasted pork loin, pulled pork, cheddar, b&b pickles, hoppy mustard, buttered sour dough bread
Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.00
two loaded grilled tortillas, nappa cabbage, apple and root vegetable slaw, citrus aioli, cilantro
Large Classic Hand-Cut Fries$7.00
Field Greens Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, carrot, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, cucumber, feta, garlic lime vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

460 High St

Somersworth NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
