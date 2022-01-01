Go
Toast

Bad Nonnas Pasta

Come in and enjoy!

11 NE 6th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meatball Marinara$10.00
House made meatballs stuffed between two pieces of cheese bread, topped with marinara and parmesan
Lasagna Nachos$11.00
Fried lasagna sheets layered with alfredo, black olives, roasted red peppers, sliced pepperoncinis, marinated tomatoes and fresh parmesan
Rigatoni Bolognese$12.00
Build Your Own Pasta$10.00
Build your own pasta! Select your noodle, your sauce, and up to 6 veggies! Protein can also be added for an additional charge.
See full menu

Location

11 NE 6th st

okc OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parlor OKC

No reviews yet

Drink Eat Repeat

MOB Grill OKC

No reviews yet

MOB, standing for Marco’s Onion Burgers, has been serving up burgers for over SIX years now and have cooked over 200,000 of them and counting! We have a feeling that number will continue to grow once you’ve tried one for yourself. There’s something about the combination of Secret MOB Grill Marinade Recipe of caramelized onions on a juicy cheeseburger that makes you feel comforted. So simple, yet so delicious. Add a side of their Award Winning crispy twice-fried French fries and you’re guaranteed a great day. MOB Grill has won numerous awards every year since it’s inception: #1 Hamburgers, #1 FRIES & #1 Food Truck are ones they receive consistent recognition for. Once you give it a try, you’ll see why. So try them if you know what's good for you ... capiche?!

Pachinko Parlor OKC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Yucatan Taco Stand proudly features the freshest Mexican cuisine in OKC. Oh... And we have more than 75 100% blue agave tequilas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston