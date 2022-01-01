Go
Bada Bing Bar&Grill

Come in and enjoy!

42 West Chippewa

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
Basket of French Fries$8.49
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
Greek Salad$15.99
Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, olives and Feta cheese with pita.
5 Fingers$14.99
Served with french fries
20 Wings$26.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
Steak & Cheese Pizza (large)$25.99
Sliced Ribeye Steak, chopped Bada Bing stuffed peppers, lite onion, lite mushrooms, mozzarella, swiss, american & romano cheese on our white dough
Large Cheese & Pepperoni$22.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Romano and croutons.
The Bing$18.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
Location

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

